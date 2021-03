752 cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths Saturday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, DHEC announced 752 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 11 more deaths.

South Carolina has now recorded a total of 462,954 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. 8,042 South Carolinians have died.

DHEC also reports a 4.8% positivity rate of the most recent tests taken.