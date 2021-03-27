Clemson baseball completes sweep over Boston College

Game 2

BRIGHTON, MASS. – In his first career start, righthander Nick Hoffmann tossed a complete game to lead Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Boston College in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-10 overall and 3-9 in ACC play.

Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by pitching the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017. The freshman allowed six hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches. Eagle starter Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by James Parker’s run-scoring single. Clemson added a run in the third inning on Dylan Brewer’s sacrifice fly and another run in the fourth inning on Davis Sharpe’s two-out, run-scoring single. Max Wagner’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning gave Clemson a 6-0 lead. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an error.

The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

Game 1

BRIGHTON, MASS. – Pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a run-scoring single with one out in the 10th inning to give Clemson the lead and the Tigers scored five two-out runs in the frame in their 9-3 victory over Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and secured their 13th regular-season series win in a row over the Eagles, improved to 11-9 overall and 5-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-9 overall and 3-8 in ACC play.

James Parker led off the fourth inning with a home run, his sixth of the season, for the game’s first run, then Elijah Henderson led off the top of the fifth inning with his second double of the game and scored on a two-out wild pitch. The Eagles responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, then Parker hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sal Frelick laced a run-scoring single with two outs to narrow Clemson’s lead to 3-2, then Travis Honeyman lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the score. In the 10th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out before Urban came off the bench and hit an infield single to score Bryce Teodosio for the go-ahead run. With two outs, Caden Grice ripped a three-run double, giving him 13 RBIs in the last three games, then Adam Hackenberg hit a run-scoring double and Jonathan French added a run-scoring single.

Nick Clayton (3-0) earned the win, while starter Keyshawn Askew gave up nine hits, two runs and no walks with a career-high eight strikeouts in a career-long 6.2 innings pitched. Charlie Coon (1-1) suffered the loss.