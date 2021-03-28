Wanted man arrested after 2020 deadly shooting

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A Gaston man accused of shooting a man to death at a party last year is in custody after almost nine months on the run.

According to arrest warrants from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, s20-year-old Keyshaun Alfred Muller is charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,

“Muller has been on the run since we obtained arrest warrants on him last summer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Columbia Police Department located Muller Saturday morning in the Columbia area of Richland County. He was taken into custody without incident.”

Sheriff Koon says Muller shot and killed Trayon Newhouse after they argued in front of a house on Minolta Drive June 25, 2020. Detectives said Newhouse was not armed nor did he provoke Muller before the shooting, which also injured a child.

“Muller is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center,” Koon said. “He’s expected to appear before a magistrate judge in bond court Sunday.”