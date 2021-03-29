Airbnb and Vrbo are overloaded with reservations

CNN– After a year of being cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are taking a cue from 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominee The Go-Go’s.

“Vacation, all I ever wanted. Vacation, had to get away.”

Consumers clearly want to start taking trips again, especially as more adults are vaccinated.

“We’ve had a phenomenal recovery,” said Vrbo president Jeff Hurst in an interview with CNN Business. “We could be looking at a real boom period for leisure travel.”

A resurgence in vacations could lift all boats in the sector. Hurst, who also serves as Expedia’s co-lead of marketing, said the company’s numerous other brands, which include Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz and Hotwire, are starting to bounce back too.

“More people are searching for core urban destinations that had a falling out during the pandemic. People are interested in going to Las Vegas again,” Hurst said, adding that there is a certain degree of freedom that people who have already gotten coronavirus shots now feel.

“People will start booking more flights and hotels and resorts will have a big comeback,” he said.

But there will be also some people that will want to drive a few hours to go to a rental house in the woods as opposed to flying to a beach or mountain resort and staying in a fancy hotel.

Hurst said Vrbo, which was founded in 1995 as Vacation Rentals By Owner, is off to its best start to a year in a quarter century in the United States, adding that people are also starting to book summer trips significantly earlier than usual

Places like southern Maine, the Jersey Shore, the suburbs of Austin, northern Arizona and — of course, the beaches of Florida — are hot spots for travelers, according to Airbnb.

Vrbo’s Hurst said that another trend he is seeing is the rise of the so-called “flexcation.” More people are willing to go away for longer periods of time.