Dreher football assistant passes away Monday

A Dreher High School football assistant died Monday morning, according to the school.

Damien Jackson, known affectionately as “Coach Jack” passed away due to complications from COVID-19, a source told ABC Columbia on Monday.

“Our Dreher family lost one of our own this morning, Damien Jackson,” Dreher Athletics posted on twitter Monday. “Coach “Jack” was beloved at Dreher and will be greatly missed. Words can express our heartbreak. Please pray for his family during this difficult time. #RIPCoachJack”

Jackson led the Girl’s Track and Field team and served as the offensive coordinator for Dreher’s football team.

Jackson came to Dreher from AC Flora in 2010.

Photo courtesy: Dreher High School athletics

