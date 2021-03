Get a $20 e-gift card when you donate blood with The Blood Connection Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday is National Doctor’s Day. In honor of our frontline healthcare workers, The Blood Connection will donate $5 to Doctors Without Borders for every blood donation given Tuesday.

All donors who give the gift of life at any blood mobile center, by searching your zip code, will get a $20 e-gift card.

To make an appointment, visit thebloodconnection.org/donor/zip.