Richland County accepting Emergency Rental Assistance applications beginning April 5

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In addition to the strain on the health care system, the COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted some people’s ability to pay rent. Monday, Richland County announced that, beginning April 5, it will begin accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The United States Treasury Department awarded the county $12.5 million to help renters impacted by COVID-19.

The program provides up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance, plus an additional three months if funds are available.

County officials encourage those applying to do so online, as it is faster and you will be able to more easily upload the necessary documents through the online portal. You can apply for rental assistance online directly or through the Richland County website.

Those without internet access can also apply by calling 855-216-9198. County officials say this phone line will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

If you would like to submit your application in person, you can make an appointment for on or after April 5 by visiting www.richlandcountysc.gov/all-appointments or calling 803-576-1513.

The Richland Library is is also offering in-person assistance for filling out an application. You can make an appointment for assistance by calling 803-509-8371, texting 803-386-8606 or emailing socialworker@richlandlibrary. com.

According to officials, you must provide the following documentation and information when you apply:

Name and contact information

Address (household applicants must reside in a rental property within Richland County)

Status (renter or landlord?)

Copy of an applicable lease agreement or self-attestation in the absence of a lease agreement

Household income [must be below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI)]

Rental/utility payment status

In arrears or prospective?

Impact of COVID-19

Is there economic hardship? How?

Is there a risk of homelessness or housing instability? How?