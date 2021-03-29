Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott named Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced that Sheriff Leon Lott has been named Sheriff of the Year 2021 by the National Sheriff’s Association. The NSA Ferris E. Lucas Award for Sheriff of the Year award will be presented during a ceremony in June.

According to their website, the NSA “serves as the center of a vast network of law enforcement information, filling requests for information daily and enabling criminal justice professionals, including police officers, sheriffs, and deputies, to locate the information and programs they need.”

“This is a tremendous honor both personally and for the state of South Carolina,” said Lott, who received an announcement letter from NSA’s executive director and CEO Jonathan F. Thompson, Mon., Mar. 29. “This is the first time a S.C. sheriff has been named national Sheriff of the Year. And to be recognized by this 81-year-old organization with a history going back to the 19th century in which some of the most important local and national law enforcement policy has been legislated, makes it all the more rewarding to me.”

NSA Ferris E. Lucas Sheriff of the Year award was first established in 1995.