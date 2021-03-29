UofSC honors front line workers with Truck Concert Series

100 people will be able to attend the week long concert by invitation only, others can watch by going to link below

Columbia, SC (the pandemic may still be looming – but it won’t stop students with

school of music from honoring front line workers.

Each night a concert will recognize 10 people from right here in the Midlands who’ve been fighting to save lives over the past year. The Concert Truck livestreamed event kicks off the week long series.

Due to the pandemic only 100 people will be allowed to attend the musical event that will be held at the Horseshoe in on the campus of U of SC by invitation only. If you haven’t been invited to the event to experience it in person, you can still enjoy the music by going online to watch the event

