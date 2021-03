You can pick strawberries this week at Maxcy Farms!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s finally strawberry season , and the strawberry fields are open at Maxcy Farms! They will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 12-6 p.m. for you to either pick your own berries, or get the berries they’ve already picked themselves.

They will be closed Friday due to cold weather, but you can go back again Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Prices per gallon range from $12-$14.