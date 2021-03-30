Columbia Police searching for missing 21-year-old who didn’t report to work

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a man who was reported missing by a relative on Sunday. Police are asking for your help finding 21-year-old Kendryll Lamont Jones.

According to authorities, Jones was last seen in his work clothes, walking to work on the 1600 block of Charles Street. Police say loved ones became worried when Jones never showed up for work, which CPD confirmed.

Officials say Jones was last seen wearing a work uniform, black shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police describe Jones as a Black man who stands at 5’8″ and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

If you see Jones or know where he is, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.