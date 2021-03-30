Marley Stokes speaks with Good Morning Columbia after being crowned Miss South Carolina USA
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Lexington native, Marley Stokes is the newly crowned Miss South Carolina USA. She will go on to represent the Palmetto State at the Miss USA Pageant.
Marley is passionate about helping children with learning disabilities, and encourages children to colorfully express themselves through her “Crayons for Kids” program. A crayon drive for the program is kicking off Thursday, April 1st.
You can drop off donations at several locations, including:
Gowns & Crowns
1593 Broad River Road
Columbia, SC 29210
20!20 Vision
1600 St. Julian Pl.
Columbia, SC 29204
Alpha One Fitness
1534 Main St.
Columbia, SC 29201
South Carolina Dance Company
1332 N. Lake Drive
Lexington, SC 29072
Clean Juice Lexington
5230 Sunset Blvd Unit F
Lexington, SC 29072
For more information on how to donate, email Marley.CrayonsForKids@gmail.com.