Marley Stokes speaks with Good Morning Columbia after being crowned Miss South Carolina USA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Lexington native, Marley Stokes is the newly crowned Miss South Carolina USA. She will go on to represent the Palmetto State at the Miss USA Pageant.

Marley is passionate about helping children with learning disabilities, and encourages children to colorfully express themselves through her “Crayons for Kids” program. A crayon drive for the program is kicking off Thursday, April 1st.

You can drop off donations at several locations, including:

Gowns & Crowns

1593 Broad River Road

Columbia, SC 29210

20!20 Vision

1600 St. Julian Pl.

Columbia, SC 29204

Alpha One Fitness

1534 Main St.

Columbia, SC 29201

South Carolina Dance Company

1332 N. Lake Drive

Lexington, SC 29072

Clean Juice Lexington

5230 Sunset Blvd Unit F

Lexington, SC 29072

For more information on how to donate, email Marley.CrayonsForKids@gmail.com.