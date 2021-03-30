Richland One opens new culinary facility at Heyward Career and Technology Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Richland School District One debuted a new facility. The ceremony welcomed the new “Culinary Arts Facility and Victory Program Wing” at the Heyward Career and Technology Center.

School officials say the new facility provides students with state of the art equipment to help them learn the craft of cooking.

Richland One also held another ceremony Monday to mark the new media center at Rosewood Elementary School.