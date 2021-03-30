West Columbia Police need help identify man accused of illegally dumping tires

1/3 Suspect 1 Suspect Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department

2/3 Suspect 2 Suspect Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department

3/3 Suspect Truck Suspect vehicle Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of illegally dumping used tires at a private address off Airport Boulevard. Between December 2020 and March 2021, authorities say the man pictured above discarded multiple used tires on the property.

According to officials, over 300 tires have been dumped at the private address.

Police say they are looking for an older Black man, driving an older model Chevy Silverado with maroon and tan two-tone paint. The suspect is shown in the video below.

If you know who this man is or have any information about these incidents, call the West Columbia Police at 803-794-0721 or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.