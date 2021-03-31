Driver killed after collision with log truck that later overturned in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed after a collision with a log truck on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. 176 at SC Highway 210 at 3:26 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer made a complete stop at the stop sign and was driving forward when the vehicle was hit by the log truck.

Authorities say the log truck then overturned after the collision, spilling the logs on the road while the Trailblazer went off the road.

Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup truck hit the logs after the log truck overturned.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says it was at a four way intersection where there are only two stop signs where the collision occurred.

According to troopers, the Chevy driver died while the other two drivers weren’t injured and everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.