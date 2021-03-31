Help a West Columbia family in need after their trailer burned down Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO– A family in West Columbia needs your help after their mobile home caught fire last week. Lexington firefighters say it happened on March 26 at Gardners Terrace Road, and they rescued five people, four dogs and two puppies.

Authorities say no injuries were reported, but the house is a total loss.

Officials say the Red Cross was called to assist the Reyes family, but they still need help. If you want to help, you can call 803-608-2662.