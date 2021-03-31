Kershaw County Sheriff’s search for missing woman

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is hoping you can help them locate a woman who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, Delores Stokes Altman left her home on Old Georgetown Road West around 12 noon to head to Sumter.

Family members tell deputies that she never made it to her destination, and has deputies say family members have not seen or heard from her since she left Wednesday afternoon. One major concern is that Alteman uses a nebulizer that she uses for breathing problems. Family members say in order for it to work, that nebulizer must be charged every 4 to 5 hours. Altman has been missing now for more than 7 hours.

Authorities say they have no way to try and contact her since she does not have a cell phone and attempts to locate her whereabouts using recordings on flock cameras in the Camden area have been unsuccessful.