Lawmaker says medical marijuana bill will pass in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill that would allow medical marijuana use in South Carolina has again made it to the Senate floor.

The Republican lawmaker who has pushed for the proposal over the past seven years says he thinks it can finally pass. But even with Sen. Tom Davis’ optimism, there are still stumbling blocks.

Law enforcement and some trade groups of doctors oppose the bill like they do with most medical marijuana legislation.

The bill also faces a deadline to pass through the Senate by next week or it becomes almost impossible for the House to take it up this session.