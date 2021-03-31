Lawmakers pass plan to protect employees who choose not to get vaccinated

The resolution keeps employers from punishing those who do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine just to keep their job

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) — Wednesday state lawmakers started to move forward with a plan to protect people who choose not to get vaccinated.

The resolution blocks employers from punishing anyone who chooses to not get vaccinated.

Critics however say it’s put the traditional right-to -work state in a position of determining who can be hired and fired.

Nick Papantonis has the details.