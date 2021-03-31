Lower Richland grad, Clemson guard declares for NBA draft

Clemson guard Clyde Trapp Jr. declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, according to his instagram.

The Lower Richland grad is not signing with an agent, leaving the door open to return to school, though it probably won’t be Clemson. According to the school, Trapp entered his name into the transfer portal as well this week.

“I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful 4 years. Clemson will always be a special place to me,” he said. “I am excited to see what is next for me and my future.”

Trapp averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game this season, a career-best.

