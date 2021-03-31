Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective in kids age 12-15

CNN– Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in adolescents. The pharmaceutical company says clinical trial results showed 100% efficacy in kids ages 12-15. Researchers say there were no COVID-19 cases among the more than 100,000 participants given the vaccine.

The data has not yet been peer reviewed. Pfizer is planning to submit its results to the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible to expand the emergency use authorization.