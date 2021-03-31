Phase 1b drive-thru vaccination event in Fairfield Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those in phase 1b can get a COVID-19 vaccine for free at a drive-thru site in Fairfield Wednesday. It will be at U.S. Highway 321 Bypass North at the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital Site. It’s open until 3 p.m. while supplies last.

No appointments are required for those in phase 1b, and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. You can also receive an appointment date to get your second dose of the vaccine.

If you need a ride to the event, contact Fairfield County Transit at 803-635-6177. For questions, call Fairfield County Emergency Management at 803-635-4444.