Prisma: 16 and 17-year-olds need to call hotline to schedule COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health says 16 and 17-year-olds cannot sign up through MyChart to schedule their vaccine. Those individuals need to call their COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-2-PRISMA. Officials say they can also contact their Prisma Health physician to get an activation link for MyChart Others can make their appointment on Prisma’s website.

You can get a vaccine at Gamecock Park on National Guard Road now through Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can also get your shot at the Sumter County Civic Center on West Liberty Street now through Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about finding a vaccine location near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.