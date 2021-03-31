Saluda County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for burglary that took place Monday night

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection with a burglary that took place Monday night. Deputies say they were called to a residence on Johnston Highway for reports of a burglary in progress. On the scene, deputies say the suspect fled into the woods nearby. Officials say the bloodhound tracking team responded and tracked the suspect, later identified as Andrew Edward Scherff, for in the woods for several miles.

Andrew Edward Scherff

Andrew Edward Scherff
Courtesy: Saluda County Sheriff’s Office

The following day, deputies say they arrested Scherff the following day and charged him with burglary in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of methamphetamines.

Categories: Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts