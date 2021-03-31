Sumter deputies search for an 11-year-old runaway

1/2 (Courtesy: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office) Jozanna Quezada, 11.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies need your help to find a runaway child.

Authorities say Jozanna Quezada, 11, left her home at Sans Souci Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, she was last seen on Tuesday at the corner of Edgehill Road and Raccoon Road around 6 p.m.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with pink stripes and elbow length sleeves with no shoes.

According to officials, Quezada is 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and does not have any medical conditions.

If you have seen her, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.