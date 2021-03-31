Sumter Police investigating robbery at Hodge Amoco Wednesday morning

1/4 Sumter PD Hodge Amoco Robbery 1 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/4 Sumter PD Hodge Amoco Robbery 2 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

3/4 Sumter PD Hodge Amoco Robbery 3 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

4/4 Sumter PD Hodge Amoco Robbery 4 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are investigating a robbery that took place Wednesday morning at Hodge Amoco on East Liberty Street. Just before 6:15 a.m., deputies say the man pictured above walked into the store and asked how much a pack of cigarettes cost before reaching over, grabbing the clerk and telling her to open the cash register. Deputies say the suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store.

Officials do not report any injuries from the incident.

If you have any information about this suspect or the incident, contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.