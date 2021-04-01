Cayce man arrested after deputies find over 200 grams of meth during traffic stop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man was arrested after deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Friday.

Deputies say Anthony Frank Lavenia was pulled over for a traffic stop near mile marker 41 on I-20 east, when a K-9 alerted for the presence of drugs. Investigators say they found about 250 grams of meth in the car driven by Lavenia.

Authorities say Lavenia was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.