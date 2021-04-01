Lexington Police urge drivers to stay alert after day full of crashes

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department has had a busy day working accidents throughout the county Thursday. Morning, noon and night the police department says they spent a majority of the day responding to 8 accidents. Police say this should be a reminder to anyone who is hitting the road that they need to be as alert as possible to prevent crashes.

Lexington Police say 99% percent of the collisions that take place don’t need to and in fact are actually preventable. Police say that has been the main message they’ve been trying to send to those behind the wheel as a part of their Collisions Are Not Accidents hashtag campaign.

Right now the department says there are several roadway projects underway in an attempt to help alleviate congestion by widening roads, sync traffic lights and other improvements they hope will increase safety. Authorities however, stress that all these new measure will not work unless drivers help by staying safe, staying alert and making an effort to do their part to avoid risky behaviors that could lead to accidents.