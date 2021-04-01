RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find a missing teenager with a medical condition.

Authorities say Kaleel McCain, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Sterling Cross Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, he is believed to not have his medication with him, which he needs for a medical condition.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue Seahawks jersey, a Seahawks hoodie, black jeans, and a black beanie.

They also say he’s approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.