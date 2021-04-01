RCSD searching for missing teen last seen on Cloister Place Sunday

1/2 Azirus Williams 1 Azirus Williams Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Sunday. Officials say Azirus Williams was last seen leaving his family member’s home on Cloister Place and had been using his cell phone to communicate with others until Tuesday night. Deputies say he also has a medical condition.

Authrities say Williams is Black male who stands at 5’6″, weighs approximately 160 lbs, has short black dreads and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you know where Williams may be, call 911.