SCSO: Lynchburg man arrested after firing gun in motel parking lot, hitting customer in his room

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a Lynchburg man is facing several charges after an incident in the parking lot of a motel on the 10000 block of Lynches River Road.

On March 27, authorities say 26-year-old Eric Demond Dickey forced his way into a woman’s motel room with the intent to harm her, but she was able to get away uninjured. Deputies say Dickey left the motel room and fired a handgun twice at a man in the parking lot, but he was not injured. According to investigators, one of the bullets entered the motel room of a customer and struck a man. Deputies say the victim was airlifted to Florence Hospital where he received treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Dickey was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on March 29, where he remains.