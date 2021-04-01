Senator Graham open to talks with Democratic colleagues over gun laws

Senator Graham says he is willing to keep guns out the hands of those who pose threat, not law abiding citizens

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — While Senator Lindsey Graham was in South Carolina Thursday

he made a stop at the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville, to show support for the second amendment.

Senator Graham say he’s willing to have a conversation with his Democratic colleagues about making sure people who are a danger to themselves or others do not have access to guns, but says he refuses to get behind laws that would eliminate second amendment rights for law abiding citizens.

The sSenator also says he’s willing to expand background checks in a ‘common sense way’.