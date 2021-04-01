UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams announces retirement

Chapel Hill, N.C. (ESPN)–Roy Williams, who has led North Carolina to three NCAA titles in his 33 seasons as a college basketball head coach, is retiring, the school announced Thursday.

Williams has spent 18 seasons at UNC, going 485-163 while leading the Tar Heels to national titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017. He also coached the Kansas Jayhawks for 15 seasons prior to leaving for his alma mater, and Williams is the only coach in NCAA history to post 400 wins at two different schools.

He will make his announcement official during a news conference on the court that bears his name at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

Williams ranks third all-time among Division I coaches with 903 wins, and he was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

The Tar Heels won nine regular-season ACC championships and three conference tournament titles. In addition to his three national championships, Williams led UNC to two more Final Four appearances.