UPDATE: Missing Kershaw woman found safe

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office say they have been able to locate a woman missing since Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, 73 year old Delores Stokes Altman left her home on Old Georgetown Road West around 12 noon Wednesday to head to Sumter.

Family members tell deputies she never made it to her destination, and deputies say family members had not seen or heard from her for hours after she left her home Wednesday afternoon.

One major concern was that Alteman uses a nebulizer for breathing problems. Family members became increasingly worried when after 7 hours she had not been located, and knowing in order for her nebulizer to work it had to be charged every 4 to 5 hours.

Kershaw County officials thanks those who helped spread the word in order to help get her back home safe by posting the news on social media over 1,000 times reaching 25,000 people in a matter of two hours.

Authorities say she ‘is doing well’ and is safe.