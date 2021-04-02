Consumer News: Microsoft to make AR devices for Army training, Siri will no longer default to a woman’s voice and more!

CNN– Spring break may have helped March become the busiest month for air travel since the coronavirus pandemic began. New data from the Transportation Security Administration shows the agency screened more than 38 million people last month. The TSA saw more than one million travelers for 26 days in March. As spring break continues for students across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending people not travel.

The U.S. Army has awarded Microsoft a major contract to make augmented reality devices. The Army said the devices are designed to help soldiers rehearse, train and fight. The contract follows a 2018 contract to create prototypes of the devices. The new agreement will take them into the field.

Microsoft says the Army’s first objective is providing systems for its entire close combat force, which will mean making more than 120,000 devices.

Siri will no longer default to a woman’s voice for users. Apple’s virtual assistant already comes with a male and female voice, along with a choice of six different accents, but it’s always defaulted to a female voice for devices based in the U.S. Apple says U.S. users will now be asked to pick a voice when they set up their virtual assistant. The company said the move is part of its long standing commitment to diversity and inclusion.