Driver killed after hitting a cable barrier on I-26 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after hitting a cable barrier on Thursday.

Authorities say it happened on I-26 west near mile marker 150 at around 5:45 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2014 Cadillac SUV ran off the left side of the road and hit the cable barrier.

Officials say the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.