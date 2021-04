Irmo Mayor Barry Walker launching new program for at-risk youth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The mayor of Irmo wants to help at-risk youth in the area with a new program launching soon. Friday, Irmo Mayor Barry Walker announced plans for what he calls a youth focused crime fighting program.

Walker says it will address at-risk youth and crime in and around the Irmo area.

Walker says he is thankful for the donations that the program has received from community leaders and businesses.