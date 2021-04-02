Johnson & Johnson testing its vaccine in teens

CNN– Good news for your kids who want to get vaccinated as well, Johnson & Johnson says it is testing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in teens. The company will start by adding 16 and 17-year-olds to its phase 2a trials, which have been ongoing since September.

The trial is enrolling participants in the United Kingdom and Spain, with plans to expand to the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. The news comes two days after Pfizer announced its vaccine is 100% effective in 12-15-year-olds.