NC man facing murder charge after road rage shooting on I-95

CNN– An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly road rage shooting of a Pennsylvania woman, who was traveling to Hilton Head with her husband, on Interstate 95.

The investigation revealed a road rage encounter developed after the victim’s and suspect’s cars came close during a merge into a lane. Authorities said the suspect then pulled to the victim’s passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, killing the woman.

Witnesses stated that the suspect, now identified as 29-year-old Dejywan Floyd, of Lumberton, drove off and exited at exit 22. Officers say Floyd is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.