632 cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in SC Saturday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Another 632 South Carolinians have tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, according to DHEC, and 13 more have died.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago in March 2020, 467,016 South Carolinians have tested positive for the virus. 8,105 South Carolinians have died.

DHEC also reports a 3.5% positivity rate.