Appointments to get a COVID vaccines evolves with more scheduling options

During earlier phases vaccine appointments were based on availability, now it's based on convenience

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE)—South Carolina is now ranked in the top tier nationally by the CDC for the amount of vaccines administered.

But now—South Carolinians are increasingly looking for appointments that work around their schedules.

Those appointments are hard to find.

In earlier phases, people would just grab the next available appointment.

now, it’s about convenience.

Nick Papantonis reports.