Emergency Rental Assistance Program launches for eligible Richland County renters

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Home renters in Richland County may now be eligible for financial help if they’ve been affected by COVID-19.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched today, designed to help get eligible avoid the loss of utilities or eviction.

You may qualify if:

You rent in Richland County

You have to have a household income no more than 80 percent of the Area Median Income or AMI.

You must have one or more household members who can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

You must have one or more household members who qualify for unemployment benefits or experienced financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the pandemic.

If you are eligible to receive funding under this program, you can not receive funding under any other federally funded rental assistance program.

Funding for eligible families or individuals is based off the rent amount listed on the signed lease for a maximum of 12 months, with the option of a 3 month extension.

To check if you quality, or if you’d like to apply, clickhere.