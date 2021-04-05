Lexington County Coroner identifies victim from accident at the intersection of Pine Grove and Fairview Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the name of a man killed as a result of a single-car accident at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Fairview Road. Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The coroner says 53-year-old Allen Maurice Johnson was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

According to officials, Johnson was traveling along Pine Grove Road when he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and went over an embankment before colliding with a fence and tree. Authorities say Johnson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.