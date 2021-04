Parks and Rec. Department to install lights at All-Stars baseball field on Lester Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday morning, work began to install lights at the All-Stars baseball field. The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department received a more than $128,000 grant from the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Leaders say this is just the beginning of the improvements, and the installation of the lights is expected to cost more than $169,000.