RCSD investigating after man is found dead with a gunshot wound on South Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead on 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard. Authorities say the victim’s body was discovered on Saturday around 6:30 a.m. Officials say the man had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimstoppers at crimesc.com.