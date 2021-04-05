SC partnering with the White House to establish Community Vaccination Center in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the White House announced that they will be partnering with the State of South Carolina to create a new Community Vaccination Center in Columbia. Officials say the Type III CVC will be located at the Columbia Place Mall, and it will be able to administer 1,000 shots in arms per day.

“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “Opening the community vaccination center at Columbia Place Mall will help make that happen.”

Officials expect the vaccine center to be operational by April 14.

According to officials, the site was chosen based off criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), which identifies vulnerable communities most likely in the need of help around hazardous events.

Authorities add that the vaccine center at the Columbia Place Mall is accessible via The COMET which has a bus stop on site.