Sumter PD asking for help identifying woman accused of leaving store before paying money orders

1/3 Sumter PD Money Order Suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/3 Sumter PD Money Order 2 Suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

3/3 Sumter PD Money Order Car Suspect vehicle Courtesy: Sumter Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of filling out multiple money orders and leaving the store without paying them. Police say the incident occurred on March 29 at a convenience store on Lewis Road.

Sumter Police are asking for help identifying the suspect pictured above, who left the scene in the vehicle also pictured above.

If you know who this woman is, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.