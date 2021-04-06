CIU students help clean up Columbia through “Serving Cola City” project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students at Columbia International University spent their Monday afternoon cleaning up Columbia as a part of their “Serving Cola City” project. The students teamed up to take on various roles around the city, from litter pick-up, to painting, yard work and even building a wheelchair ramp.

Their goal is to help the community upkeep the appearances of the local churches, ministries and charities. The students say they hope to take on at least two of these similar projects a year.