Family Health Centers offering COVID-19 vaccines at various locations this week.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family Health Centers, Inc. is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site Tuesday in Orangeburg. You can get your shot at the Orangeburg City Gym on Broughton Street until 4 p.m. Officials will be giving out the Moderna vaccine.

People getting their first dose must be 18 years and older, and those getting their second dose must bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card and photo I.D.

Vaccines will be administered while supplies last.

Family Health Centers is also offering vaccinations on Thursday and Friday. You can go to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or to the Harleyville Community Center on South Railroad Avenue on Friday during the same times.

For more information, call 803-531-6900.