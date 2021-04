Richland County Coroner identifies victim from fatal shooting at Shandon Crossing Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of an individual killed during a shooting at Shandon Crossing Apartments on Saturday. Coroner Rutherford says the victim is 27-year-old Charles R. Fulk, of Graham, North Carolina.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.